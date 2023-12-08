Skip to Content
NBC 11 Sportscast: The Great Southwestern Soccer Shootout

Published 11:20 PM

Girls soccer teams from across Yuma and the Imperial Valley clash at a tournament, and Kofa boys basketball suffers first loss.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The first Great Southwestern Soccer Shootout was held at Kofa and Cibola High Schools on Friday.

Cibola, Kofa, San Luis, Yuma Catholic, Imperial, Calexico, Palo Verde, Holtville, Yuma, Gila Ridge, Southwest and Vincent Memorial all participated.

Kofa boys basketball suffered its first loss this season against Willow Canyon.

Chas Messman

