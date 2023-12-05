NBC 11 Sportscast: New NCAA proposal, Yuma and Kofa clash on the pitch
There could be more change coming to college athletics, Yuma and Kofa clash on the soccer pitch, and the first girls wrestling jamboree.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - NCAA President Charlie Baker has proposed the creation of a new subdivision in Division I. Kofa girls soccer beats Yuma 10-0. Kofa boys soccer beats Yuma 8-2. Antelope boys basketball wins on the road at Mayer. Cibola girls basketball gets their first win of the year. The first annual girls wrestling jamboree was held at Warrior Gym.