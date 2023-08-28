NBC 11 Sportscast with Chas Messman: Gila Ridge Preview, ASU self-imposed bowl ban and more

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY)- On tonight's sportscast find out how the Gila Ridge Hawks are looking to take steps forward in year three under Jessica Slaughter. Also, Arizona State self-imposes a bowl ban for the upcoming season. The Cardinals cut ways with quarterback Colt McCoy and score updates from around the area.

