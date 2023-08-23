Skip to Content
NBC 11 Sportscast with Chas Messman: Yuma Catholic Preview, Rashada named ASU starter, and local boxer remains undefeated

By
Published 11:44 PM

Find out how Yuma Catholic is gearing up for another championship run, why Rashada is starting for the Sun Devils and more sports news around the area.

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - Tonight we previewed the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks. Find out how they are gearing up for another championship run and how they are planning on replacing their all-time leading passer.

Jaden Rashada has been named Arizona State's starting quarterback for the season opener. Hear what Kenny Dillingham had to say about this decision.

Also, San Pasqual graduate and wrestler Briana Bouts has signed with Ottawa University.

Local boxer Erick Guttierrez won his fourth professional fight, moving to 4-0 in his career.

And Arizona Western College won their opening match of the season.

