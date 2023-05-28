NBC SPORTS 11: Palo Verde, Imperial and Calexico looking to keep their season alive

CIF Section Championships were underway in San Diego, local programs fighting for the crown

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - It was a championship Saturday for three different local programs, Palo Verde and Imperial softball and Calexico baseball.

Palo Verde looking to shock the world as they head to the Division IV title game.

The seventh-seeded Yellowjackets and Coach Jill Madsen ready for business at Triton field against top seeded Madison in San Diego.

Jackets were up 1-0 in the fifth but in the sixth, Madison came rolling back and scored four runs.

Palo Verde's season came to an end 4-1.

Coach Madsen says her team has fought hard all season and she's proud of her team.

"My hats go off to my team, my ladies ya know. They've been super resilient all season. They just never backed down, never backed down and we told them and they bought into it and believed it," says Madsen. So here we are, runners up, but we're not done yet. We're not done yet. That's not the last you're gonna see of Palo Verde. We made it to the ship. Proud of them and I wouldn't want to go to battle with anybody else."

Now the Imperial Lady Tigers, the top seed in Division III, looking to once again win a CIF title, this time against the Christian Patriots.

Patriots were up 2-0 in the second but in the bottom of the sixth, the Tigers found their momentum and claw their way into the lead.

They go to win 3-2.

The Imperial Tigers are champions again as they celebrate a Division III CIF crown.

"Oh it feels good, they have so much pride. They wanted to win. They weren't going to accept losing today. We lost to this team 6 to 12 earlier in the season. So, they've grown a lot," says Head Coach Ashley Caro.

Imperial Lady Tigers celebrate another victory as CIF Division III champions

Now baseball's time to shine. The two-seeded Calexico Bulldogs looking to win the Division IV championship against the one-seeded Bishop's Knights.

Head Coach Ricky Guzman putting the ball in the hands of freshman Jose Ortega to start.

Bishop's took a 2-0 lead early on in the first but the bulldogs quickly answered back.

Fast forward to the bottom of the third and this is where everything came up Bulldogs. Manuel Cano up with the bases loaded, he sends this just past the defense. Then the ball goes all the way to the wall after Cameron Ouyang mishandles it! The bases get cleared, three runs will score, Cano came up huge.

Calexico is fired up! They take a 5-2 lead.

They go on to close it out with a big win 12-4.

Head Coach Ricky Guzman reflects on the win.

"This game kind of, pretty much it humbles everybody, you know and a lot of times we were selfish, and it was just a matter of time until they figured out that it was gonna take all nine guys on the field competing. Everyone on the bench be ready," says Guzman.

What an eventful day for the Imperial Valley.

Next up is the state tournament for Imperial softball and Calexico baseball.

The brackets will be revealed Sunday.