NBC 11 Sports: Several local teams cruise to next round, Palo Verde pulls off upset and Brawley walks it off

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The road to CIF championship weekend took a big turn on Wednesday as many teams moved on with ease, while others fell to the elimination bracket.

It was easy going for Holtville and Imperial softball who each got the job done early and won in shortened innings. Now both squads get to continue their journey on their home field on Friday afternoon.

In more softball, the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets stung the San Diego Cavers to the elimination round, pulling off the 7-4 upset over the No. 2 seed. The Lady Jackets now head to Foothills Christian on Friday with a trip to the Division IV semifinals in reach.

On the baseball diamond, one game was forced to knock a local team to the elimination bracket - and that was the Calexico Bulldogs outscoring the Central Spartans in an offensive showcase. The Bulldogs got up to a 7-0 start and never looked back despite a late push by Central to make it close. Calexico will host Monte Vista on Friday, while Central heads to Imperial in the elimination bracket.

The Tigers could not muster up enough offense at home to overcome Monte Vista, falling 10-6 and setting up that local head-to-head matchup against the Spartans with the season on the line.

Meanwhile, the Brawley Wildcats won in wild fashion on a walk-off sacrifice fly from Rane Reeves to overcome Mira Mesa in the Division III bracket - setting up a trip to top seed Maranatha Christian.

In the night cap, the Holtville Vikings continued their strong run with a 7-2 win over El Capitan behind a strong performance on the mound from Raul Sierra. The Vikings head to No. 1 seed Bishop's on Friday.

BASEBALL:

DIVISION III

#12 Mira Mesa - 7 #4 Brawley - 8

DIVISION IV

#6 Monte Vista - 10 #3 Imperial - 6

#5 El Capitan - 2 #4 Holtville - 7

#7 Central - 10 #2 Calexico - 17

SOFTBALL

DIVISION II

#6 Ramona - 4 #3 Holtville - 14

DIVISION III

#9 Sage Creek - 0 #1 Imperial - 17

DIVISION IV

#7 Palo Verde - 7 #2 San Diego - 4