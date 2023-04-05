NBC 11 Sports: Criminals win big one ahead of crucial stretch in region play, CIF division realignments revealed

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The spring season is taking a lighter step in the action with spring break hitting the desert southwest, but it didn't keep the Yuma Criminals out of beginning a season-deciding stretch on the diamond or the CIF from looking ahead to the next winter sports season already.

Yuma baseball has had its ups and downs over the years and after just missing the cut to the postseason a year ago, they are primed for the battle once again being right in the mix of the 4A Skyline Region.

Wednesday they got the bats out and dominated Moon Valley to set up a stretch of must win baseball.

The Crims will now have four straight games with two other teams alongside them atop the region - Greenway and Thunderbird for a shot at the 4A play-in tournament.

Meanwhile, many Imperial Valley winter sports teams learned they would either be moving up or down a division in the CIF San Diego Section with the most recent division realignments.