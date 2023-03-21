NBC 11 Sports: Hawks hand the Kings its first loss of season in boys tennis, Holtville gets the bats out late to beat Southwest

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - After losing a tight 5-4 battle on the tennis court to Kofa just two weeks ago, the Gila Ridge Hawks boys tennis squad responded with a 6-3 win on Tuesday.

The Hawks were led by top singles player, Andrew Tams who took home a singles and woubles win.

Over in the Imperial Valley, baseball and softball starts to heat up before league play.

On Tuesday, the defending Imperial Valley League champion Holtville Vikings took down Southwest after being shutout through 3.1 innings. A sac fly RBI from Brooke Strahm to score Demi Johnston opened the scoring for the Vikings - who went on to score six more and win 7-1.