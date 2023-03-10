Skip to Content
NBC 11 Sports: The Arizona and Arizona State trilogy in Pac-12 Tournament, local teams hit the diamond

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona and Arizona State meet for the third time this season in the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament with a title and NCAA bid on the line.

Several local baseball and softball teams take the field - many Imperial Valley softball teams on the road in tournaments.

Arizona Western College men's basketball prepares for District Championship game in Salt Lake City on Saturday afternoon. A win would send Matadors to NJCAA Tournament.

