NBC 11 Sports: Arizona Western hoops prepare for national tournament run, Kevin Durant makes Suns debut

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - After another 20-plus win season, both Arizona Western men's and women's teams are preparing for Region I semifinals with a shot at the national tournament in reach.

The men's host Eastern Arizona on Saturday night at The House at 7 pm, while the women's will travel to Cochise on Tuesday night for a trip to the Region I Final on the line.

Meanwhile, Kofa sophomore, Daniel Alire, and his coach, Airam Moreno, reflect on his state wrestling title from two weeks back - setting up a good future for Kings wrestling.

Plus, it is the day Phoenix Suns fans have been waiting for - as Kevin Durant made his debut in his new uniform. Just weeks after a blockbuster trade that sent the NBA All-Star from Brooklyn to Phoenix, Durant will came back from injury and took the floor in Charlotte.

Durant scored 23 points in the Suns 105-91 win.