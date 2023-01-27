NBC 11 Sports: San Luis boys soccer survives Cibola with late goal to secure Region title, Cibola lady hoops drops tough one at home

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Just one week ago, the Cibola Raiders gave the unbeaten San Luis Sidewinders a run for their money at The Snake Pit in a 2-0 battle.

On Friday night, it was very much the same - even the Raiders getting a few opportunities to take a late lead after bringing the game to a 0-0 tie at the halftime break.

But it would only take one goal to be the dagger in this one.

A Josh Quezada goal on the rebound off the post put the Sidewinders up 1-0, on their way to stay perfect on the year - also capturing the Desert Southwest Region title.

To the hardwood, a tough night for the Cibola Lady Raiders basketball team - who entered the night ranked in the "Open Division."

In the end though, the Raiders fell 50-40 to Mountain View Mesa.

It was also a big day for Kofa baseball player, Sebastian Villegas, who signed his Letter of Intent to play for Occidental College in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, it is inching closer and closer to the Yuma Special Olympics area basketball tournament at the end of February. We catch up with one of the 5-on-5 tradition teams that continue practicing ahead of the big day, hoping to even make it to state or nationals.