Skip to Content
11 Sportscasts
By ,
Published 10:54 PM

NBC 11 Sports: San Luis boys soccer survives Cibola with late goal to secure Region title, Cibola lady hoops drops tough one at home

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Just one week ago, the Cibola Raiders gave the unbeaten San Luis Sidewinders a run for their money at The Snake Pit in a 2-0 battle.

On Friday night, it was very much the same - even the Raiders getting a few opportunities to take a late lead after bringing the game to a 0-0 tie at the halftime break.

But it would only take one goal to be the dagger in this one.

A Josh Quezada goal on the rebound off the post put the Sidewinders up 1-0, on their way to stay perfect on the year - also capturing the Desert Southwest Region title.

To the hardwood, a tough night for the Cibola Lady Raiders basketball team - who entered the night ranked in the "Open Division."

In the end though, the Raiders fell 50-40 to Mountain View Mesa.

It was also a big day for Kofa baseball player, Sebastian Villegas, who signed his Letter of Intent to play for Occidental College in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, it is inching closer and closer to the Yuma Special Olympics area basketball tournament at the end of February. We catch up with one of the 5-on-5 tradition teams that continue practicing ahead of the big day, hoping to even make it to state or nationals.

Article Topic Follows: 11 Sportscasts
Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole Johnson is the anchor for Sunrise.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA News 11 team in 2022.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content