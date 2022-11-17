Skip to Content
11 Sportscasts
By
Published 10:50 PM

NBC 11 Sports: Oh what a night!

Arizona Western holds off Salt Lake 2-1 to advance to second straight men's soccer national championship game

MELBOURNE, Fla. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) The Arizona Western men's soccer team is back in the national championship game for the second year in a row. AWC held off Salt Lake for a 2-1 win and now will face Monroe College on Saturday evening.

In other local sports, Gila Ridge boys basketball opened the season with a loss to Queen Creek.

We also feature prep football previews with Yuma Catholic, Central and Palo Verde.

Article Topic Follows: 11 Sportscasts
Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content