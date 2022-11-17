NBC 11 Sports: Oh what a night!

Arizona Western holds off Salt Lake 2-1 to advance to second straight men's soccer national championship game

MELBOURNE, Fla. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) The Arizona Western men's soccer team is back in the national championship game for the second year in a row. AWC held off Salt Lake for a 2-1 win and now will face Monroe College on Saturday evening.

In other local sports, Gila Ridge boys basketball opened the season with a loss to Queen Creek.

We also feature prep football previews with Yuma Catholic, Central and Palo Verde.