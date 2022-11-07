NBC 11 Sports: Paradise lost?

Arizona Western women's soccer see perfect record and season perhaps end after 5-3 penalty kick loss to Salt Lake in West District Championship

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA-KECY-TV ) - The Arizona Western women's soccer team lost a heartbreaker at homer on Saturday night to Salt Lake. The team remained scoreless after regulation in the West District Final on Saturday night at Matador Field. Then, battled through two 10 minutes sudden death periods to force a penalty kick shootout to decide the outcome. In the end, Salt Lake escaped with a 5-3 win in the kick off. AWC will now wait for the NJCAA selection show on Tuesday to see if they make the national tournament with an at large bid.

AWC's Victoria Clark consoles teammate Paulina Fierro on Saturday night

Also on saturday, the AWC men's soccer team defeated Snow College 3-2 in the West District Final for an automatic bid to the national tournament. AWC will await their seed on Tuesday morning. AWC lost in the national championship game last year.

In Prep Volleyball, the Imperial Tigers volleyball team won the CIF Division championship for the first time in program history with a 3-1 win over Horizon Prep in San Marcos. The Tigers won the CIF SDS Division IV Championship. The Tigers now advance to the state tournament but as a #14 seed. They will travel to #3 seeded Palisades on Tuesday. Imperial Valley League Champion Holtville, who lost the CIF SDS Division III championship to Helix 3-1 on Saturday, received a #8 seed in Division IV and will host #9 seed Chatsworth in the opening round of the state playoffs.