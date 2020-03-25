Washington State Safety and Former Matador dead at the age of 22

Sports

Former Arizona Western Matador and Washington State Safety, Bryce Beekman has died.

According to the Spokesman-Review, authorities have yet to determine the cause of death and will release further details later. Theo Lawson of the Spokesman-Review says Beekman was already dead when Pullman Police arrived at the apartment.

The safety from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, started in 13 games for the Washington Cougars last season. Beekman transferred from Arizona Western College and was part of the last football season at AWC.

At Arizona Western College, Beekman was not only a shining star on the field, but also a class act. He was always willing to interview with the media.