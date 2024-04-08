Skip to Content
UConn basketball goes back to back

Published 11:04 PM

The UConn Huskies beat Purdue to win their second straight National Championship.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The UConn Huskies are back to back National Champions. Tristen Newton scored XX points to lead UConn to a x-x victory over the Purdue Boilermakers at State Farm Field on Monday.

UConn is now the first team since 2006-2007 Florida to win back to back titles and the Huskies become only the seventh program to ever go back to back.

At halftime the Huskies led 36-30. In the second half it was all Huskies. Newton and Samson Johnson connected for back to back alley-oop dunks, which gave the Huskies the double digit lead. The Huskies spread around the scoring with four players scoring double digits.

UConn has never lost a National Title game with a record of 6-0. Next season, Dan Hurley's team will look to become only the second program to ever win a three straight titles.

Chas Messman

