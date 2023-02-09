Phoenix Suns make a splash, move to acquire Kevin Durant in blockbuster trade with Nets

PHOENIX, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - According to sources for ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Phoenix Suns are acquiring All-Star forward Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets in a trade.

It did not come without a price though. Phoenix will be sending Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson Jr, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap to Brooklyn.

The move happens on the eve of the NBA's trade deadline and on the night that new majority owner Mat Ishbia was introduced as the new owner in a press conference.

Ishbia reportedly pushed to get the deal done, while Durant was also eager to make the move.

Durant had conversations with the Nets front office early in the week about the future of the franchise after they sent Kyrie Irving away to Dallas on Sunday. So the move to Phoenix comes as a surprise after the Nets told ESPN and Durant that they had no intentions of moving him.

Durant has three years and $153 million left on his contract after the 2023 season. He is also dealing with and MCL sprain - but according to sources, he will be ready to return to the floor after the All-Star break in mid-February.