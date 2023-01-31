Houston Texans agree on six-year deal to hire San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans

Ryans becomes the franchise's sixth full-time head coach

(KYMA, KECY/ ESPN) - The Houston Texans and DeMeco Ryans have agreed on a six-year contract for him to be the next head coach, ending a three-week long coaching search.

The Texans fired Lovie Smith on Jan. 8 following a 3-13-1 season - making it the second one-and-done head coach for the organization over the last two seasons.

Ryans, a former standout Texans linebacker, became a top candidate after calling defensive plays for the San Francisco 49ers over the last two seasons. He spent four years prior as the inside linebackers coach and defensive quality control with the team.

As a player, Ryans won the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2006 and went on to record a total of 970 combined tackles, 13.5 sacks, seven interceptions and 10 fumble recoveries in his 10-year career with the Texans and Eagles.

In his second season as the defensive coordinator with San Francisco, the team allowed the fewest points (16.8) and yards (300.6) per game and tied for second in takeaways (30).

The Texans have two first-round draft picks in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft and are estimated to have $0 million in cap space with Ryans taking over.