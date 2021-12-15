Herbert Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Herbert is the first Charger to win a Player of the Week honor in back-to-back weeks since Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert put forth a record-setting performance in the Week 14 victory over the New York Giants. He was the only AFC passer to throw for three touchdowns and no interceptions, while his 133.1 passer rating and 74.2 completion percentage paced the conference among quarterbacks with at least 30 passing attempts. Herbert’s second touchdown pass of the day traveled 63.8 yards in the air, the second-longest of any completion in the NFL this season.

The Oregon product’s three passing scores gave Herbert a conference-best 30 touchdowns on the year and made him the first player ever to throw for 30 touchdowns in each of his first two seasons. At 23 years, 277 days old, Herbert became the second-youngest player in NFL history to reach 60 career touchdown passes.

Herbert and the Chargers host AFC West leader Kansas City this Thursday night at SoFi Stadium.