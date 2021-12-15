Chargers postgame presser

LOS ANGELES, Calif ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Los Angeles Chargers find themselves in the playoff hunt in the AFC with back to back wins in December. The Chargers defeated the New York Giants 37-21 this past Sunday and now welcome division leader Kansas City to SoFi Stadium this Thursday.

https://youtu.be/OZsIBPZa4tg

Chargers defensive end Justin Jones talks about the play of the defense on Sunday. Wide receiver Joshua Palmer shares his thoughts on extended playing time filling in for Keenan Allen and second year quarterback Justin Herbert answers questions on his performance which led to him being named the AFC Player of the Week for the second time this year.

This is the complete raw, unedited interviews following Sunday's win.