Skip to Content
Regional Sports
By
today at 8:12 PM
Published 8:09 PM

Chargers postgame presser

Scott Gross

Justin Jones, Joshua Palmer and Justin Herbert comment on Chargers 37-21 win over New York on Sunday

LOS ANGELES, Calif ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Los Angeles Chargers find themselves in the playoff hunt in the AFC with back to back wins in December. The Chargers defeated the New York Giants 37-21 this past Sunday and now welcome division leader Kansas City to SoFi Stadium this Thursday.

https://youtu.be/OZsIBPZa4tg

Chargers defensive end Justin Jones talks about the play of the defense on Sunday. Wide receiver Joshua Palmer shares his thoughts on extended playing time filling in for Keenan Allen and second year quarterback Justin Herbert answers questions on his performance which led to him being named the AFC Player of the Week for the second time this year.

This is the complete raw, unedited interviews following Sunday's win.

Regional Sports
Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content