Chargers dominate Giants, keep pace in playoffs, AFC West hunt

QB Justin Herbert threw for 275 yards and 3 TDs in 37-21 win over New York Giants on Sunday

LOS ANGELES, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - For the first time since October, the Los Angeles Chargers have won back to back games and the wins are coming during a crucial time of the season, December.

"We're 2-0 in December and it feels really good," Chargers defensive end Justin Jones said. "Stringing these games together makes you feel good because it makes you feel like you're putting things together and you're competing on an elite level."

The Chargers and New York Giants exchanged scoring drives that resulted in a 7-7 tie at the end of one quarter of play. After that, the Chargers rattled off 30 straight points en route to a 37-21 win.

"We'd love to be able to push the ball downfield like we did today," Quarterback Justin Herbert said. "I think good things happen when we're able to complete those balls. It's all about taking the right shots at the right time and being smart with it."

Herbert was able to do just that by connecting with Jalen Guyton on a 59 touchdown pass right before the half. He also connected with rookie wideout Joshua Palmer on a 12 yard touchdown in the beginning of the second quarter and also a 36 yard pass play in the third quarter. Palmer and Jalen Guyton shared the role of playing in place of Keenan Allen who was placed on the IR / COVID-19 list.

"I was a little nervous just like any other game," Wide Receiver Joshua Palmer said. "But, once I got that first catch, got the jitters out I was just staying on my game, staying on my path, just doing what I've been doing in practice."

Palmer led the Chargers in targets with seven and finished with 5 catches for 66 yards and a score. Herbert completed passes to nine different receivers and finished with 275 yards passing and 3 TDs.

"What do I think of my quarterback? Elite," Justin Jones said with a smile.

The Chargers also ran the ball 37 times for 152 yards and a score against New York.

The win keeps the Chargers in the playoff hunt as the current number five seed. It also keep Los Angeles one game behind Kansas City who leads the AFC West standings.

The Chargers host Kansas City at SoFi Stadium this Thursday night. Kansas City has won six games in a row including a 48 - 9 drubbing on Las Vegas on Sunday. The Chargers defeated Kansas earlier in the year 30-24 in week 3.