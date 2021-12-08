Linsley named Chargers’ nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Considered one of the league's most prestigious honors, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) -

The Los Angeles Chargers announced today All Pro Center Corey Linsley as its nominee for the Walther Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide. Considered one of the league's most prestigious honors, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.

Throughout his career, Linsley has been a staunch supporter of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), a volunteer-based nonprofit organization that provides a voice for abused and neglected children who are under the legal protection of the court system through no fault of their own. While in Green Bay, both Corey and his wife Anna have served as CASA advocates, visiting children to whom they are assigned regularly and submitting monthly reports to the judge on the children's safety and wellbeing.

Now in Los Angeles, the Linsleys have continued their commitment to achieving the vision of both CASA Los Angeles and CASA Orange County, namely ensuring that all children and families impacted by the child welfare and juvenile justice systems have equitable access to the resources and support they need to thrive.

Culmination of a month long campaign between Corey Linsley and CASA LA and OC, raising funds for abused/neglected children. Chargers Impact Fund provided $30,000 earlier in offseason, and Linsleys have committed $30,000 match for public donationson on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Edmund D. Edelman Children's Court in Monterey Park, CA.

“I’m honored to be the Chargers 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee,” said Corey Linsley. “To join a new team and be embraced by the organization, my teammates and the community the way my family and I have since arriving in Southern California means so much to us. What Anna and I talked about early on was that while it’s one thing to move to a new community, it’s a whole different thing to actually be part of that community – and the best way to truly become part of a community is through service."

All 32 nominees will receive up to a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.