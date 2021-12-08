Herbert Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Justin Herbert joins Philip Rivers in winning multiple Offensive Player of the Week honors in a single season

LOS ANGELES, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week by the league office on Wednesday. It marks his second Offensive Player of the Week honor of the season.

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 41 - CIN 22]

Herbert, the reigning consensus Offensive Rookie of the Year, led all AFC passers in Week 13 in passing yards (317) and passing touchdowns (three), while also registering the highest completion percentage (74.3) and passer rating (118.4) in the conference. The second-year signal-caller reached 700 completions in his 27th career outing, doing so faster than any player in NFL history.

The Chargers currently hold the #6 seed in the AFC playoff picture and host the New York Giants this Sunday.