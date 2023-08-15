Prep football preview: Yuma Criminals

The Criminals look to build off last season's success to capture back to back winning seasons since 2004-05.

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - In 2022, the Yuma Criminals finished the season 7-3. It was the first winning season for the program since 2009. In order to string together back to back winning seasons for the first time since 2004 & 2005, the Criminals will have to do it with a lot of new faces. at the top of that list is at head coach. Bo Seibel, who helped turn the tide departed from the team to head back to his roots in the midwest.

Now at the helm is first year head coach Armando Mosqueda.

New Yuma Criminals head coach Armando Mosqueda

"It’s exciting to come back to the school I graduated from and being able to give back to these kids," Mosqueda said. "I know exactly what it’s like being one of them because I was one of them, so I have that connection and am able to help them and this program out."

Mosqueda is a 2016 graduated of Yuma High. He is now entering his fourth season with the football team. In his first two years he helped coach the JV team before being elevated to defensive coordinator under head coach Bo Seibel last season. Under Seibel, the coaching staff pushed academics and Mosqueda follows the same path.

"Our main priority is they are student athletes," Mosqueda said. "Student comes first so focus on the classroom and then the athletics comes off of that. Once you build good character in the classroom then it just progresses onto the football field and we build better men."

Mosqueda feels confident he can continue the program's winning ways.

"Once you build a winning culture you keep that intensity going, they know what it’s like to win, once they taste it, they just want more," Mosqueda said. "These kids, they’re hungry for it. You can see it in their eyes and by the way they are practicing."

To duplicate last year's success won't be easy. This season, the Criminals only have 27 players on the roster and Mosqueda and his staff are trying to recruit more.

Right now we’re still real gritty, we’re fighting for that and we still have that underdog mentality. Criminals head coach Armando Mosqueda

"There is a big difference because it’s a whole new team," Senior Jacob Campos said. "New guys to meet and they play a different way. Definitely a big change this year."

Gone are the Criminals top wide receivers along with the lone 1,000 yard rusher in Yuma County. Replacing them is going to be no easy task but the Criminals have some options.

"Right now the runningback job is still up in the air," Mosqueda said. "We’ve got two juniors fighting for that spot, they are running behind a good o-line so we’re looking for more success this year."

A big key factor on offense is at quarterback where Reggie Antone returns for his senior season. Last season Antone tossed 18 touchdown passes. Gone are his top wideouts but he says he has a new favorite target.

"I think we’re still pretty good, pretty solid." Antone said. "We have Andrew Mosquedo who I like to throw to because he just goes up and gets the ball."

Criminals senior QB Reggie Antone tossed 18 touchdown passes last year

Besides winning, Antone has another goal he'd like to achieve this season.

"Get my grade point average up to about a 3.0," Antone said. "Maybe even a little higher."

It's that mentality from the seniors that is having an impact on the underclassmen.

"We’re all in new positions," Campos said. "If we're going to win, it takes going hard on every rep. Giving 110 percent on every play and getting as many reps as possible during practice."

In his first full season as head coach, Mosqueda looks to improve on last year's finish.

"To be better than last year," Mosqueda said. "Doesn’t need to be record wise but build better team chemistry, as a whole, coaching staff, players, hold ourselves to a higher standard."

The Criminals will kick off their 2023 season at home on Friday, August 18th against River Valley.