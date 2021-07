Nat'l Sports Headlines

NFL Super Bowl Champion Richard Sherman released from jail after alleged domestic dispute

SEATTLE, Wash. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A King County judge ordered NFL free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman be released from jail without bail Thursday following his arrest on suspicion of trying to break into his in-laws' home northeast of Seattle. The judge also found probable cause that Sherman committed four offenses, one of which were felonies.