Ayton rising with the Suns

Former U of A star helping Suns basketball rise in the NBA playoffs

PHOENIX, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Deandre Ayton is beginning to make a name for himself in the NBA.

Only 3 years ago, the Phoenix Suns made the decision to select him as the 1st overall draft pick in league's annual draft.

This decision left many in doubt as to whether the Suns would have been better off picking European phenom Luka Doncic; who already has established himself as one of the game's bright stars with the Dallas Mavericks.

As the world is looking like it's recovering from the Coronavirus Pandemic, the naysayers are now being silenced.

The former University of Arizona Wildcat is beginning to emerge as a force to be reckoned with.

Ayton played impressively in the Suns 1st round series win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

He then more than held his own in the Suns 4-game sweep of the Denver Nuggets, against current NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

Now, he's made arguably the biggest play in his young career; with a last second dunk off an inbounds pass, to put the Los Angeles Clippers in a 2-0 hole in the Western Conference Finals.

One thing is for certain, if the Suns wind up winning the world championship at the end of this playoff run, Ayton will have a lot to say about it.