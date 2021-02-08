Still going strong at 39, Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores 500th goal of club career in AC Milan victory

Nat'l Sports Headlines

Zlatan Ibrahimovic continues to defy the aging process as the 39-year-old striker scored the 500th and 501st goals of his club career in AC Milan’s Serie A win over Crotone on Sunday.

The evergreen Swede — along with the likes of Tom Brady, 43, and Serena Williams, also 39, this weekend — is proving that age is nothing but a number and enjoying one of the most prolific seasons of his 21-year professional career.

His two goals against Crotone took his season’s tally to 14, just two behind leader Cristiano Ronaldo, and helped Milan retain its place at the top of the Serie A standings following Inter’s victory over Fiorentina on Friday.

At one stage, Ibrahimovic performed his trademark kung fu-style kick in order to control a high ball, an action that arguably would have left much younger men wincing in pain.

READ: MLS releases list of 25 greatest ever players. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a notable omission

Looking for its first Serie A title since 2010-11, Milan is two points clear of city rival Inter at the top of the league after 21 games, with Juventus five points further back with a game in hand.

The two Milan sides face off in a crucial clash on Sunday February 21.

Ibrahimovic started his professional career with Swedish club Malmo in 1999 and scored 18 goals, before going onto play for Ajax (48), Juventus (26), Internazionale (66), Barcelona (22), Milan (56), PSG (156), Manchester United (29), LA Galaxy (53) and Milan again (27).

While he was at United, Zlatan suffered a serious knee injury in April 2017 and didn’t play again until November.

“If people knew the real injury, they would be in shock that I was even playing,” said Zlatan after he made his comeback. “It was more than the knee but I will keep it personal — that’s why I choose not to talk of it.”