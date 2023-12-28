AWC to hold annual Winter Basketball Camp

Arizona Western College basketball will hold annual winter basketball camp on January 2.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College will be holding its annual winter basketball camp on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Boys and girls aged six to seniors in high school will have to opportunity to improve their basketball skills and IQ with the Matadors.

"We like to work on fundamentals: passing, driblling, ball handlings," AWC men's basketball head coach Kyle Isaacs said. "Any type of those core fundamentals that make basketball players great, we like to stick those with our young players here in Yuma county."

Players in attendance will have the opportunity to work directly with the Matador players.

"All 14 or 15 of our student athletes will be in attendance and working from 9 am to noon," Isaacs said. "We have a dunk show, so we have a couple of things we like to show off for our kids at camp and you know the kids really love it."

This camp also provides AWC players with an opportunity to give back to the Yuma community.

"We talked with our student athletes before we get them out there on January 2," Isaacs said. "You got to remember you once that age. We all were nad we always kind of look up to those kind of people that are superstars and in Yuma these are their superstars in Yuma county and Imperial county."

The camp costs $40 and will run from 9 AM to noon. For more information click this link: https://awcmatadors.com/general/basketball_camp_2023.pdf