Skip to Content
Local Sports
By
Published 11:43 AM

CBS 13 Sports: Plays of the week

Local volleyball takes center stage along with some big plays in the prep football playoffs

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Arizona Western pulls off an amazing play in "The House" to earn a key point on their way to a REGION I championship, Holtville shows off a little resiliency, Central pulls off a CIF SDS Division V stunner. Yuma Catholic continues to air it out in the AIA 3A prep football playoffs and Calexico enjoys a home playoff win for the first time in what seems like ages.

Local Sports
Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content