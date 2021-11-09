CBS 13 Sports: Plays of the week

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Arizona Western pulls off an amazing play in "The House" to earn a key point on their way to a REGION I championship, Holtville shows off a little resiliency, Central pulls off a CIF SDS Division V stunner. Yuma Catholic continues to air it out in the AIA 3A prep football playoffs and Calexico enjoys a home playoff win for the first time in what seems like ages.