Suns fans soak in NBA Finals experience

Phoenix tries to bring first NBA Championship to Arizona in 53 years, fans feel this is the year

PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks both entered the NBA in 1968. Soon after entering the league, the Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA Championship in 1971. They would make a return trip in 1974 but fall to the Boston Celtics. This year, Milwaukee finally made it back to the NBA's biggest stage.

The Phoenix Suns made their first NBA Finals appearance soon after in 1976. The Suns, like the Bucks, fell to the Boston Celtics. Phoenix returned to the NBA Finals in 1993 and lost to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. 28 years later, the Suns are once again back in the NBA Finals and fans young and old feel this is the year.

"It's very surreal," Phoenix native Alana Campos said. { Campos has family in Yuma } "I mean I was so emotional we we went to the finals, I can't even explain it, it's just exciting."

For Dustin Waters, he was nine years old the last time the Suns made the Finals in 1993.

"It's been a long time but its been due," Waters said. "It's been 28 years and I think they have a good collection of players and i feel like it different this time."

The Suns defeated Milwaukee 118-105 to take a 1-0 series lead in the best of 7 event. Game 2 is Thursday night in Phoenix.