Yuma Catholic hosts 7-on-7 football games

Yuma Catholic hosts teams from around the desert southwest for series of 7-on-7 games.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic brought together 12 teams from across Yuma and the Imperial Valley together for a series of 7-on-7 football games.

Each team played three back to back games, rotating the opponents each time.

"It's just important to get everybody out to compete," Yuma Catholic head coach Rhett Stallworth said. "It's an opportunity for us to evaluate people that they know their spots and have learned the position."

While this isn't real tackle football, there are aspects of 7-on-7 games that translate to traditional 11-on-11 skills.

"You definitely have to drive home that it's just 7-on-7," Stallworth said. "When you have the linemen, it's a whole new type of game.Y ou can definitely work on your secondary coverage stuff. If you stay within your [offensive] scheme and don't change things, then you can definitely work timing and things like that. But if you change your offense just for the 7-on-7, you're pretty much wasting your time."

7-on-7 games don't involve offensive and defensive lineman, but this event got the big boys involved with lineman participating in skill games on another field.

"They're over there flipping tires and doing tug of war," Stallworth said." That doesn't necessarily translate to wins in football, but it definitely translates into get out there and compete. Go out there and push yourself. Go out and and show where you've grown from the weight room and things like that."

10 of the teams will be back out at YC again tomorrow for another round of three games.