Currier signs with University of Redlands

Brawley's Tanner Currier signs to play baseball at the University of Redlands.

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley's Tanner Currier signed his letter of intent to continue his academic and baseball career at the University of Redlands.

"Playing at the next level has been a dream of mine," Currier said. "We've worked hard for all these all years. And, I'm very excited about, you know, getting to come in front of everybody, in front of my coaches I look up to. It's just a great feeling."

This season Currier has been lights out on the mound for the Wildcats with a 5-2 record and a stagger 0.82 ERA.

"When I went to Redlands, it kind of just felt like home," he said. "And one of the things my parents told me is, that's the place you're gonna do the best. So when I felt like home there, I just knew that's where I wanted to be."

Currier's Wildcats are currently in a three way tie atop the Imperial Valley League with four games left to play in the regular season.