Three Raiders sign to play at collegiate level

Three Cibola seniors sign their letters of intent to continue their athletic and academic careers at the collegiate level.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Three Cibola athletes signed their letters of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers at the college level.

The first to sign was Sierra Bomhower who will be playing basketball at Pima Community College. Bomhower was third in the 6A division in scoring, averaging 18.5 points per game.

"I'm very thankful and grateful that to be able to play college ball," Bomhower said. "So I'm super excited to see what that is. I just needed to grow more for the next two years. So it was the best pick for me."

Daniel Lopez is on his way to play football for the Goodyear Wranglers. Last season, Lopez recorded 20 tackles and had one fumble recovery for Cibola.

"It's always been my dream to play at the next level," Lopez said. "It's really been an honor. I am most definitely looking forward to against other colleges and living out my dream."

Stephaniue Cortarzar signed to play softball at Ottawa University Arizona. This season in over 91 innings pitched, Cortarzar had a 3.91 ERA with 118 strikeouts. At the plate she hit .284 with one home run.

"I decided Ottawa was the place I wanted to go because it's close to home, " Cortarzar said. "I have, friends and family out there that are closer and, just the sport itself and people out there, and that's cool. It just gave me a really good vibe."