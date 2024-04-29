Skip to Content
Gila Ridge softball falls to Basha, now a game away from elimination

Gila Ridge softball loses in first round of the 6A playoffs and now head to the losers bracket.

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The Basha Bears hit nine home runs to defeat the Gila Ridge Hawks 15-5 in the first round of AIA 6A softball playoffs.

Basha advances to face Pinnacle. Gila Ridge falls to the losers bracket and are now a loss away from elimination in the double elimination tournament.

On Tuesday, Gila Ridge will play at Tucson.

Chas Messman

