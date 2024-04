Yuma baseball beats Shadow Mountain in a must win.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kevin Garcia gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched to lead the Yuma Criminals to a 9-2 victory over the Shadow Mountain Matadors.

This was Yuma's 12th straight win, as the Criminals move to 13-4 on the season.

Yuma has punched their ticket to the 4A playoff play-in as the 24th seed. The will face the 9-seed Bradshaw Mountain on the road.