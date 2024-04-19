Skip to Content
High School Sports

Five Kofa Kings sign letters of intent

By
today at 12:36 PM
Published 11:39 AM

Five Kofa standouts commit to play collegiate sports Thursday.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Five Kofa Kings signed their letters of intent to play collegiate sports in Rillos Gym on Thursday.

Nathan Roldan, the Kofa catcher, will be staying close to home and heading to Arizona Western College. He will be studying agriculture and competing for the Matadors on the baseball diamond

Marco Cordova and Diego Valadez were both standouts for Kofa soccer this past season and the pair will be heading to Eastern Arizona College to play for the Monsters. Marco will be studying radiologic technology and Diego will be studying criminal justice.

Emily Sullivan has signed to continue her soccer career and will study business at Mohave Community College, where she will join her brother Aaron, who will also be lacing up his cleats. 

Loren Phillips is headed to Otero College in Colorado where he will be wrestling and studying welding.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content