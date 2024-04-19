Five Kofa Kings sign letters of intent

Five Kofa standouts commit to play collegiate sports Thursday.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Five Kofa Kings signed their letters of intent to play collegiate sports in Rillos Gym on Thursday.

Nathan Roldan, the Kofa catcher, will be staying close to home and heading to Arizona Western College. He will be studying agriculture and competing for the Matadors on the baseball diamond

Marco Cordova and Diego Valadez were both standouts for Kofa soccer this past season and the pair will be heading to Eastern Arizona College to play for the Monsters. Marco will be studying radiologic technology and Diego will be studying criminal justice.

Emily Sullivan has signed to continue her soccer career and will study business at Mohave Community College, where she will join her brother Aaron, who will also be lacing up his cleats.

Loren Phillips is headed to Otero College in Colorado where he will be wrestling and studying welding.