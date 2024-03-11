Farrar wins state wrestling title

Kennedy Farrar wins the girls 100 pound wrestling title.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gila Ridge's Kennedy Farrar won the AIA Division I girls 100 pound state wrestling title. Last season the junior came in third, but this year she overcame her opposition to become the state champion.

"When I finally won that championship, I mean, it felt good," Farrar said. "I was happy and seeing, like, my coaches, my dad's face was really like. It made me feel good."

Kennedy's father, Chance, coaches her and he is the head coach for Gila Ridge.

"I was overwhelmed," Chance said. "Very emotional, pride. And it's just something I kind of always envisioned for her. I know that it's her journey, of course. And not that accolades are everything, but, of course, you know, get in the pinnacle of the sport is impressive because, like you said, I'm her father. I'm her coach. I've watched her work for this for years. So it just makes it all the more gratifying."

Kennedy's brother Cannon is also an accomplished wrestler. For the Farrars wrestling is a family affair.

"With your coach being your father, like he's always there," Kennedy said. "We'll be at home and he'll be like, Do you guys want to go practice? And they were like, Yeah, let's go. And like, or do you guys wanna do workouts? Just hat constant pushing."

Kennedy has seperated herself from her peers with years of hardwork and dedication.

"It does come down to to determination and discipline," Chance said. "There's a lot of consistency that's required to be at a certain level. and to become a state champion. And so I think, you know, her consistency throughout the years, I mean, she has had an advantage. You know, I was a wrestler myself, so I, of course, taught her wrestling since she was a little girl. But ultimately, she had to decide to learn and be tough and do what it takes."

Kennedy and the Farrars are now focused on becoming a two-time state champion in her senior season next year.