The inaugural season for Somerton wrestling

Head coach Jose Nunez is building a wrestling program from the ground up at Somerton High School.

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Somerton High School is half way through it's inaugural school year and Jose Nunez is tasked with establishing a culture for the wrestling program that will last for years to come.

"For the most part is character things first," Nunez said. "It's not we don't we don't like to praise so much the winning. Although it is our goal our goal is winning, but it's not our purpose. learn to love the process of coming in to being dedicated hard work being resilient."

The city of Somerton has a rich history of wrestling and now their athletes have the opportunity to represent their home town.

"The history from Somerton goes back," Nunez said. "I want to say in the 80s we have state champs, from Somerton at Kofa. And then when they changed to CiBola, you know, the 1995 team that was probably had like 11 or 12 guys out of the 14 that were from Somerton. and it's good now that that they get to stay at home. It creates a lot more opportunity to be at home. And then there's always that that, that more of that pride in or we're right at home was doing it for home."

All of the Toro wrestlers are freshman, however many of them have been competing at the varsity level against older and more developed opposition.

"You only get better by wrestling good competition, and certainly older competition where they have a little bit more strength skill," assistant coach Jim Santoro said. "Okay, i've been there done that, you know, that plays an important part wrestling in the big circle. And our kids are learning that."

Kenneth Garcia Reynoso made history by being the first Somerton wrestler to ever win a varsity match.

"I didn't know that," Garcia Reynoso said. "But when I did, I was like, oh, that's cool. It's nice. To be part of this legacy. I want to be known as a really good wrestler and get my name on the wall or banner. That'd be really cool."

With the school being brand new, the Toros have the advantage of working with top class facilities.

"Its phenomenal," Nunez said. "Having the weight room and the wrestling room is amazing. I can see it getting more crowded in years to come."

The Toros inaugural season continues on January 17 at Seton Catholic Prep.