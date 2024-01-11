Skip to Content
Cibola boys basketball takes down Westwood

By
Published 10:54 PM

After a tough loss last time out, the Cibola Raiders bounce back with a win over Westwood at home.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Jose Fernandez scored 17 points to lead the Cibola Raiders to a 58-40 victory over the Westwood Warriors at Raider Gym on Thursday.

Cibola improves to 7-3. Westwood falls to 1-10.

For the Raiders, Fernandez scored the 17 points and had eight rebounds.

Daniel Ponder scored 15 points, shooting 5-8 from three point range.

Next week, Cibola will play at Kofa.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

