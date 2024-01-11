Cibola boys basketball takes down Westwood
After a tough loss last time out, the Cibola Raiders bounce back with a win over Westwood at home.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Jose Fernandez scored 17 points to lead the Cibola Raiders to a 58-40 victory over the Westwood Warriors at Raider Gym on Thursday.
Cibola improves to 7-3. Westwood falls to 1-10.
For the Raiders, Fernandez scored the 17 points and had eight rebounds.
Daniel Ponder scored 15 points, shooting 5-8 from three point range.
Next week, Cibola will play at Kofa.