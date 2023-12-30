Skip to Content
Southwest boys soccer hangs on to beat Central

Southwest boys soccer beats Central 2-1 on the road.

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Southwest Eagles defeated the Central Spartans 2-1 at Cal Jones Field on Friday.

Southwest moves to 3-10-2. Central falls to 7-2-4.

At halftime, Southwest led 2-1. In the second half, the Eagle defense held strong and did not concede an equalizer. Southwest goalkeeper Rodrigo Perez came up with numerous saves to secure the victory.

Next week, Southwest will host Vincent Memorial. Central will travel to Yuma Catholic to face the Shamrocks.

