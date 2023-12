YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Monday night the Cibola Raiders boys basketball team improved their record to 9-3 on the season with a 52-41 win over Estrella Foothills at Raider Gym. The Raider will next play Tucson on December 21st to begin the Aztec Holiday Classic at Pima Community College-West Campus

