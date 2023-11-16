Skip to Content
High School Sports

Tamara Carranza signs with New Mexico State softball

By
Updated
today at 12:30 PM
Published 11:19 PM

Brawley shortstop Tamara Carranza will continue her softball career at New Mexico State.

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley shortstop Tamara Carranza signed her national letter of intent to continue her academic and softball career at New Mexico State.

Last season for Carranza hit .392 with 3 home runs. She also has maintained a 4.0 grade point average throughout high school. Carranza's academic and athletic achievements have earned her a full scholarship. 

Carranza says her decision to become and Aggie is rooted in family.

"It is something that me and my family are familar with," Carranza said. "The whole family is. Three of my siblings went, one is currently there, so it was just kind of the perfect place. I think it will help having someone there. I will have my brother there to watch me. I can support him. Having somebody watch me makes me feel good and I have someone to show out for."

You can watch Carranza out on the diamond for her senior season with the Brawley Wildcats this spring.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content