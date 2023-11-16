Tamara Carranza signs with New Mexico State softball

Brawley shortstop Tamara Carranza will continue her softball career at New Mexico State.

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley shortstop Tamara Carranza signed her national letter of intent to continue her academic and softball career at New Mexico State.

Last season for Carranza hit .392 with 3 home runs. She also has maintained a 4.0 grade point average throughout high school. Carranza's academic and athletic achievements have earned her a full scholarship.

Carranza says her decision to become and Aggie is rooted in family.

"It is something that me and my family are familar with," Carranza said. "The whole family is. Three of my siblings went, one is currently there, so it was just kind of the perfect place. I think it will help having someone there. I will have my brother there to watch me. I can support him. Having somebody watch me makes me feel good and I have someone to show out for."

You can watch Carranza out on the diamond for her senior season with the Brawley Wildcats this spring.