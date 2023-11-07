Hawks fly above expectations at state swim meet

Gila Ridge breaks multiple schools records at AIA state meet

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - We continue our postseason prep swim and dive coverage by shining the spotlight on the Gila Ridge Hawks.

"The swimmers from Gila Ridge performed beyond expectations at the state meet this year," Head coach Gregory Brown said. "We had four school records get broken and saw the best times of the year. Brayden Cox and Analiese Hancock led the way with individual performances on Day Two and they added to their relay teams. I was impressed how poised they were on the big stage and how willing to work they were this year."

The following are the results from the state two day event.

Day One (Prelims)

Boys Medley Relay placed 18th (Brayden Cox, Isaac Hoogland, Joey Veraldi, Mikey McCumbee) 1:47.67 Boys 200 Free Relay placed 22nd (Mikey McCumbee, Isaac Hoogland, Joey Veraldi, Zach Lines) 1:37.82 Boys 400 Free Relay placed 24th (Brayden Cox, Zach Lines, Isaac Hoogland, Mikey McCumbee) 3:33.82

Girls 200 Medley Relay placed 21st (Annalie Rodriguez, Jordin Bledsoe, Daisy Boelts, Isabella Fierro) 2:15.28

Brayden Cox placed 25th in the 100 Fly (55.52)

Analiese Hancock placed 19th in the 200 IM (2:21.46)

Sydney Sternitzke placed 24th in the 200 Free (2:03.53)

Sydney Sternitzke placed 23rd in the 100 Fly (1:02.28)

Analiese Hancock & Braydon Cox, photo courtesy Kathy Seals



Day Two (Finals)

Girls 200 Free Relay placed 15th (Sydney Sternitzke, Daisy Boelts, Isabella Fierro, Analiese Hancock) BROKEN SCHOOL RECORD (1:45.25)

Girls 400 Free Relay placed 15th (Sydney Sternitzke, Daisy Boelts, Isabella Fierro, Analiese Hancock) BROKEN SCHOOL RECORD (3:55.00)

Brayden Cox - 8th Place in 100 Backstroke (53.80) BROKEN SCHOOL RECORD

Analiese Hancock - 9th Place in 100 Breast (1:07.57) BROKEN SCHOOL RECORD

"We will miss Sydney Sternitzke and Isabella Fierro who both played a key role in our relays as they graduate," Coach Brown said. "Next year we have some strong returners in Analiese and Brayden, but also a pipeline of swimmers hungry to make it back to the state level as a team. As a staff we couldn't be more proud of our athletes and all they accomplished."