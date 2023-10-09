Imperial girls flag football beats Vincent Memorial at home

The Tigers defense shuts out the Scots in the second half as Imperial gets back to .500

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Hannah Johnson threw a touchdown and had an interception to lead the Imperial Tigers to a 14-8 win over the Vincent Memorial Scots on Monday.

Imperial moves to 7-7. Vincent Memorial drops to 7-5.

At halftime Vincent Memorial led 8-6. In the second half, Hannah Johnson connected with Annika Lara for a one-yard touchdown to give Imperial a 12-6 lead. A safety added to more points for Imperial later in the half.

On Wedensday, Vincent Memorial is home against Calexico. Next week, Imperial is at Southwest.