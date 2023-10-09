Skip to Content
Imperial girls flag football beats Vincent Memorial at home

The Tigers defense shuts out the Scots in the second half as Imperial gets back to .500

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Hannah Johnson threw a touchdown and had an interception to lead the Imperial Tigers to a 14-8 win over the Vincent Memorial Scots on Monday.

Imperial moves to 7-7. Vincent Memorial drops to 7-5.

At halftime Vincent Memorial led 8-6. In the second half, Hannah Johnson connected with Annika Lara for a one-yard touchdown to give Imperial a 12-6 lead. A safety added to more points for Imperial later in the half.

On Wedensday, Vincent Memorial is home against Calexico. Next week, Imperial is at Southwest.

