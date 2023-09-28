Vincent Memorial girls flag football dominant at home against Holtville
Vincent Memorial dominant on both sides of the ball as they shut out Holtville
EL CENTRO, Calif (KYMA, KECY) - Gala Cervantes and Valentina Lopez connected for three touchdowns to lead the Vincent Memorial Scots to a 32-0 victory over the Holtville Vikings at Eagle Field on Thursday.
Vincent Memorial moves to 6-4. Holtville falls to 0-11.
The Scots led 8-0 at halftime. In the second half, Cervantes and the passing game exploded for three more scores.
Next week, Vincent Memorial hosts Central. Holtville is on the road at Southwest.