Gila Ridge take the boys golf match and Kofa takes the girls match on Thursday

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - Gila Ridge, San Luis, Kofa and Desert Edge met at Desert Hills Golf Course on Thursday.

For the boys Gila Ridge came in first with an overall team score with 168. Desert Edge came in second with 180 and Kofa followed at 189.

Gila Ridge's Trent Karvoski had the top individual score, shooting a 36. He was followed by his teammate Aeden Hudson, Desert Edge's Gabriel Lynch, and Kaden Reuvers (all 43). Kofa's top scorer was Devyn Chavez (45) and San Luis was led by Rueben Alatorre (66).

The Kings took the girls match with an overall score of 210. Gila Ridge came second at 215 and San Luis followed at 306.

Gila Ridge's Ellie Palmer was the top girl's scorer shooting 43. Kofa's Charlize Anaya came in second with 48 and Desert Edge's Kalissa Boschetti was one stroke behind.