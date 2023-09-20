White and Anaya finish atop the leaderboards during cross country race

Gila Ridge, Yuma, and Kofa faced off in a cross country race at Gila Ridge

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gila Ridge, Yuma High, and Kofa met at a cross country race at Gila Ridge on Wednesday.

The boys heat started first. Kofa's Garrison White finished first with a time of 19:26. He was shortly followed by Kofa teammates Manuel Heras (19:31) and David Cavazos (19:36).

"For me I just sing songs in my head," White said after the race. "Since I'm native I sing one of our songs, one of our traditonal songs."

The girls heat followed with Kofa's Sabrina Anaya coming in first at 23:48. Anaya came in a full two minutes before any other girl.

"I just had to tell myself to keep going and when I feel like I was slowing down I just push myself," Anaya said. "I always just have some energy left in me and I sprint that ending."

Gila Ridge's Alyssa Bustamante finished second at 25:58 followed by Yuma's Samantha Luna (26:31).