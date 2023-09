The Lady Warriors were unable to get their first win of the season against the Wildcats.

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Mayer Wildcats defeated the San Pasqual Lady Warriors in four sets on Wednesday.

Mayer moves to 1-7. San Pasqual, still looking for their first win of the season, falls to 0-5.

On Friday, San Pasqual will be on the road at Valley Lutheran.