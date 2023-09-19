Skip to Content
Imperial girls volleyball tops Calexico to continue great run

Published 11:08 PM

Imperial beat Calexico in 3 sets on the volleyball court.

IMPERIAL, Calif (KYMA, KECY) - Maddie Magdaleno had 5 aces to lead the Imperial Tigers to a 3-0 victory over the Calexico Bulldogs on Tuesday.

Imperial moves to 13-2. Calexico falls to 12-11.

Imperial won the first two sets 25-19 and then 25-22. Then in the third set the Tigers completed the sweep winning 25-15.

For Imperial, Laylani Carillo had 8 kills and Georgia Gomez had 17 kills. Donna Garnica had 34 assists.

On Thursday Imperial faces Holtville at home. Calexico will be back home against Brawley.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

