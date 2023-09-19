Imperial girls volleyball tops Calexico to continue great run

Imperial beat Calexico in 3 sets on the volleyball court.

IMPERIAL, Calif (KYMA, KECY) - Maddie Magdaleno had 5 aces to lead the Imperial Tigers to a 3-0 victory over the Calexico Bulldogs on Tuesday.

Imperial moves to 13-2. Calexico falls to 12-11.

Imperial won the first two sets 25-19 and then 25-22. Then in the third set the Tigers completed the sweep winning 25-15.

For Imperial, Laylani Carillo had 8 kills and Georgia Gomez had 17 kills. Donna Garnica had 34 assists.

On Thursday Imperial faces Holtville at home. Calexico will be back home against Brawley.