Imperial girls volleyball tops Calexico to continue great run
Imperial beat Calexico in 3 sets on the volleyball court.
IMPERIAL, Calif (KYMA, KECY) - Maddie Magdaleno had 5 aces to lead the Imperial Tigers to a 3-0 victory over the Calexico Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Imperial moves to 13-2. Calexico falls to 12-11.
Imperial won the first two sets 25-19 and then 25-22. Then in the third set the Tigers completed the sweep winning 25-15.
For Imperial, Laylani Carillo had 8 kills and Georgia Gomez had 17 kills. Donna Garnica had 34 assists.
On Thursday Imperial faces Holtville at home. Calexico will be back home against Brawley.