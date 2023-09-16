Local golfers turn in some nice scores in Chandler

Gila Ridge and Cibola girls golf teams compete in quad event at Springfield Golf Club

CHANDLER, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Wednesday the Gila Ridge and Cibola girls golf teams traveled to Chandler for a quad meet at the Springfield Golf Course in Chandler. The two teams from Yuma County squared off against Campo Verde and Arizona College Prep.

Gila Ridge junior Makayla Bocanegra shot a team best 47, good for sixth overall on the day.

Gila Ridge senior Ellie palmer one was stroke behind finishing with a 48 and seventh place finish. Hawk's sophomore Raleigh Codling also shot below the 50 mark ending her day with a 49 and eighth place.

"They're doing good," Gila Ridge head coach Araceil Palacios said. "We've only played five matches so far."

Cibola sophomore Annie Holbrook led the way for the Lady Raiders shooting a 51, good for 11th overall.

"We are making huge progress," Cibola head coach Kristin Collins said. "We have a young team with just one senior on varsity. The rest are freshman and sophomores."