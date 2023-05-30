The state playoff road extends for Holtville softball as they come through once again

Lady Vikings take down Ganesha 9-3 in first round of CIF SoCal Division IV state bracket

HOLTVILLE, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - The goal set before the 2023 season for Holtville Lady Vikings softball was two fold: win an Imperial Valley League title and a CIF title.

After Friday's win over Santana in the CIF San Diego Section Division II final, the Vikings checked both of those boxes off - sending them to the state tournament. Now, every game from here on out is bonus softball to them.

Fittingly enough, the bonus softball will continue following a 9-3 win on Tuesday in the first round of the CIF SoCal Division IV state tournament.

"It's so fun. We have a big group of seniors, we have five of them, so we're just playing these last couple games for them," said head coach Melissa Snyder. "We're just excited whether we're home or away, we're excited to play softball with them again. It's an honor to go out and keep getting more time on the field as a team."

The Vikings went down 1-0 in the top of the 1st inning, but then struck right back in the bottom half before taking the lead with two more runs in the bottom of the 3rd - and never looking back.

After taking a 4-1 lead into the top of the 5th inning, the Ganesha Giants fought back and scored two on an error to make it a one run game - but it would not be enough.

The Vikings went on to tack on another in the bottom half for some breathing room - scoring on a suicide squeeze bunt from Demi Johnston after a Kamryn Walker triple.

Then in the 6th, the Vikings opened the game up with four big insurance runs. A couple of Giants errors led to a two-out, 2 RBI single from sophomore Addy Clunn to make it 7-3 - and then another Walker RBI and one more run turned the game into a 9-3 affair.

"I saw a pitch right down the middle. I just thought that we need this, we need some insurance and I just stayed in there and I swang," said Clunn. "I just love playing with these group of girls and I wouldn't trade it for anything in the world and it's just amazing that we get to keep playing."

Kamryn Walker led the way offensively going 3-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Kalli Strahm did her job in the circle - allowing just one earned run and striking out six in the complete game win.

Not only do the Vikings move on to the Regional semifinals on Thursday, but they once again are blessed with a home game after No. 7 Boron knocked out No. 2 San Fernando.

A win Thursday would send the Vikings to the Regional Final game on Saturday.